Two members of interstate robbery gang injured in shootout with Angul cops

ANGUL: Two members of an interstate armed robbery gang were injured in an encounter with Angul police near Chuliapur forest on Thursday.

The injured accused, Sachin Gajge (39) and Prakash Madne (25), are residents of Maharashtra. They suffered injuries to their legs during the shootout with police and were admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.

Police arrested two more members of the gang, Rajesh Madne (41) and Deba Prabhakar Lokhande (40), also from Maharashtra, in connection with an armed robbery at a jewellery shop in Talcher on Wednesday, while another accused is absconding.

Police said the five accused posed as Income Tax officials and entered a jewellery shop at Hatatota in Talcher on Wednesday night. They reportedly asked the shop owner to produce the gold and jewellery stock for inspection. Once the valuables were brought out, they looted around 230 grams of gold, 60 grams of gold ornaments and 700 grams of silver ornaments.

The accused also reportedly kidnapped a shop employee at gunpoint before fleeing in a white car. The employee was released near Angul before the gang continued its escape.

Five police teams were formed to track down the accused. The vehicle carrying the accused was subsequently spotted on NH-55 heading towards Sambalpur. As police intensified checking at strategic locations, the accused abandoned their vehicle near Chuliapur forest in Handapa and attempted to escape on foot.