Vedanta expands organic farming in 27 Kalahandi villages

LANJIGARH: Vedanta Aluminium has expanded its efforts to promote sustainable agriculture in Kalahandi district, supporting 170 tribal and small-holder farming households through its vermicompost and Azolla promotion.

Under Project Sangam, the aluminium major aims to encourage organic farming practices and reduce farmers’ dependence on chemical fertilizers across 27 villages in the district. As part of the programme, the company has facilitated the establishment of 140 household-level vermicomposting units and 30 Azolla cultivation systems.

The intervention will enable farmers to convert locally available organic materials, including cow dung, crop residues and kitchen waste, into nutrient-rich compost. The resulting vermicompost helps improve soil fertility, moisture retention and crop productivity while lowering cultivation costs. In addition, farmers are being encouraged to cultivate Azolla, a fast-growing aquatic fern known for its high protein content.

The plant is increasingly being used as a low-cost and sustainable feed supplement for poultry and livestock, reducing reliance on conventional fodder.

CEO, Vedanta Aluminium Lanjigarh Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya said that sustainable and locally relevant solutions are essential for building resilient rural economies.

“Through our interventions in Kalahandi, we are enabling farmers to adopt sustainable practices and strengthen long-term livelihoods. Our focus remains on creating self-reliant communities through partnerships, knowledge-sharing and continuous on-ground engagement,” he said.