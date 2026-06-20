680 teachers in Odisha face medical check for serious illness plea

KORAPUT: A sharp rise in applications seeking transfers on terminal illness grounds has prompted the Koraput district administration to launch a comprehensive medical verification exercise for teachers from four southern Odisha districts.
Chief district medical and public Health officer (CDM&PHO) of Koraput Dr Guru Prasad Mahanta has scheduled medical board examinations at the clinical lecture theatre of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital to verify claims made by teachers seeking intra and inter-district transfers due to terminal illnesses affecting themselves, their spouses or children.
Official records show that 680 teachers from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts have applied for transfers under the terminal illness category. Koraput accounts for the highest number of applications at 251, followed by Nabarangpur at 179, Rayagada at 125 and Malkangiri at 125. The medical examinations will be conducted district-wise from July 2 to July 7. Applicants have been directed to appear before the medical board along with the concerned patient, original medical records, diagnostic reports and identity documents.
The administration has made the physical presence of the patient mandatory for verification. Dr Mahanta, who is also the convenor of the State Standing Medical Board, Koraput, said the district education officers (DEOs) of the four districts have been instructed to ensure that only genuine applicants are presented before the medical board and to coordinate the verification process.
“Instructions have been issued to the DEOs to scrutinise applications and facilitate the smooth conduct of the medical board examinations. The verification process is intended to ensure that transfer benefits under the terminal illness category reach only deserving and genuine cases,” the CDMO said. Officials said applications seeking transfers on medical and compassionate grounds have increased significantly in recent years. The enhanced scrutiny, they added, is aimed at preventing misuse of the provision while ensuring that genuinely affected teachers receive the intended relief.