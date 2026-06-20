680 teachers in Odisha face medical check for serious illness plea

KORAPUT: A sharp rise in applications seeking transfers on terminal illness grounds has prompted the Koraput district administration to launch a comprehensive medical verification exercise for teachers from four southern Odisha districts.

Chief district medical and public Health officer (CDM&PHO) of Koraput Dr Guru Prasad Mahanta has scheduled medical board examinations at the clinical lecture theatre of Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital to verify claims made by teachers seeking intra and inter-district transfers due to terminal illnesses affecting themselves, their spouses or children.

Official records show that 680 teachers from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts have applied for transfers under the terminal illness category. Koraput accounts for the highest number of applications at 251, followed by Nabarangpur at 179, Rayagada at 125 and Malkangiri at 125. The medical examinations will be conducted district-wise from July 2 to July 7. Applicants have been directed to appear before the medical board along with the concerned patient, original medical records, diagnostic reports and identity documents.