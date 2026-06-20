Anganwadi worker faints during SIR review meeting in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: An Anganwadi worker engaged in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls fell unconscious during a review meeting at the Biridi block office in Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. The worker is Chandra Prava Ojha (52) of Nuana village, who works as an enumerator. Sources said Biridi block development officer (BDO) Ayushi Pati was reviewing the progress of SIR work with booth level officers (BL Os), supervisors and enumerators on the day when the incident occurred.

During the review, concerns were raised over delays in uploading SIR data and completing assigned tasks. Amid discussions on the pending work, Ojha suddenly complained of discomfort and fainted, triggering panic among the others. The BDO alerted the Biridi CHC, following which a medical team rushed to the block office and shifted her to the hospital on a stretcher.

Dr Lokanath Sahoo of Biridi CHC said Ojha lost consciousness due to hypertension and a sudden spike in blood pressure. “After receiving information from the BDO, we dispatched a medical team to the spot. Following treatment, her condition improved and she was discharged and handed over to her husband,” he said.