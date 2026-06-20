BLO dies by suicide in Odisha, family alleges stress and harassment by SIR officials

BERHAMPUR: A booth-level officer (BLO) allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Boudh district on Thursday night with family members bringing up stress and harassment charges against officials involved in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise. The deceased, Sayan Sahu, was the headmaster of Dimirikhola school under Sayan Gundulia cluster of Gochapada village. His family alleged that authorities concerned were harassing him and threatening to take disciplinary action against him.
They claimed Sahu was under immense pressure regarding progress of SIR work in his area. “He was being repeatedly warned of disciplinary action, including suspension, for allegedly failing to meet the expectations in carrying out the assigned duties,” they alleged.
The deceased’s son, Krushna Chandra Sahu, on Friday alleged his father was under constant fear of facing suspension, and hence took the extreme step. Krushna said his father received a phone call from someone for some work. “Subsequently, my father went outside. He, however, consumed poison on the way back home. When he returned, he started vomiting and his condition deteriorated,” he alleged.
Sahu was then rushed to the Baunshuni community health centre (CHC) and eventually shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Subarnapur, where doctors declared him dead. Krushna demanded that strict action be taken against the officials responsible for pushing his father into depression and forcing him to take the drastic step.
Contacted, Boudh sub-collector Binay Kumar Bhoi said he could not comment on the exact reason behind the suicide. He, however, claimed that the SIR work assigned to the deceased was not being carried out properly. Notably, on June 17, two booth-level officers engaged in SIR exercise, were placed on suspension over alleged negligence in carrying out the work.
The suspended officials included assistant teachers of Gandhasar Government Upper Primary School and Kharbhuin Government Upper Primary School. They were engaged in the SIR exercise in Boudh district and suspended on charges of dereliction of duty. The administration alleged that both the officials failed to complete their assigned tasks within the stipulated timeframe.
They were also reportedly absent during field inspections conducted by the assistant electoral registration officer (AERO), prompting the issuance of show-cause notices. After reviewing the matter, district election officer and collector Bibhuti Bhusan Nayak ordered their suspension, citing negligence in the discharge of election-related duties.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)