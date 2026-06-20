HC intervention ends 14-yr wait for pension of retired Odisha govt officer

CUTTACK: A retired government officer after spending nearly 14 years without receiving his full pensionary benefits finally secured them following a series of stern interventions by the Orissa High Court, which at one stage ordered stoppage of salaries of two senior officials and directed the district collector’s personal appearance.

Surendra Kumar Choubey, who retired as district panchayat officer, Kalahandi in November 2012 had approached the High Court in October 2025 after being deprived of regular pension and other retiral dues since such long years.

Adjudicating on his petition, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy repeatedly sought explanations from the state government. In February this year, the court took note of his affidavit stating that no disciplinary or other proceedings were pending against him and questioned why retiral benefits had remained unpaid for over a decade.

When authorities informed the court in April that Choubey’s service book had not been regularised, the judge expressed dissatisfaction, observing that such a reason could not justify withholding pension benefits for almost 14 years. He warned that the collector of Kalahandi would have to appear personally if the benefits were not released.