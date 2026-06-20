NEET candidate from Bhubaneswar gets Dehradun centre, parents worry

BHUBANESWAR: Even as just a day is left for the NEET retest on June 21, a candidate’s parents have alleged that their daughter has been allotted her examination centre nearly 1,500 km away in Dehradun, seeking urgent intervention of the authorities concerned into the matter.

The Veterans’ Club Odisha, which raised a grievance on X in this regard, sought urgent intervention of authorities concerned to rectify it and reallot a nearby centre to the candidate.

As per the Club, parents of the candidate informed the Indian Ex-Services League (IESL), Odisha that their daughter had been assigned an exam centre in Bhubaneswar for NEET-UG 2026. However, to their surprise, her centre for the NEET retest has been fixed at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Father of the candidate, Sanjay Biswal, an ex-serviceman, has sought intervention of IESL, Odisha and authorities concerned in the matter.

As it is, the state government has announced free bus services for NEET candidates on the day of the retest. For candidates who have selected Bhubaneswar as their exam centre, officials said, buses will run from Bhubaneswar railway station (Master Canteen), Baramunda bus stand, Khurda road station and Khurda bus stand to designated exam centres.

The Khurda district administration has arranged 108 buses to cover 26 centres. Candidates can travel with one of their guardians free of cost. They can avail the free bus service by showing their NEET admit cards.