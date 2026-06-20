President, PM Modi offer prayers at tribal sacred groves in Pahadpur on Murmu’s birthday

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Santhali and Ho jaheras, sacred groves revered by tribal communities, in Pahadpur village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and offered prayers.
The visit assumed added significance as it coincided with the President's 68th birthday and took place in the native village of her late husband, Shyam Charan Murmu. The President, who had reached the village earlier, welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.
Modi, who flew into Pahadpur in a special Indian Air Force helicopter, was received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior officials amid elaborate security arrangements. Villagers accorded him a traditional welcome with drumbeats and tribal dances.
The village wore a festive look, adorned with flowers, tribal motifs and traditional artwork on mud walls. Children and women lined the streets to greet the President and Prime Minister, while hoardings and cut-outs of the two leaders were displayed across the village.
Murmu and Modi first visited the Gosani Peeth before proceeding to the Santhali and Ho jaheras. In keeping with local customs, they were offered traditional Santhali attire before entering the sacred groves nestled amid dense trees. The two leaders also planted saplings and interacted with tribal priests.
The President and Prime Minister later visited the SLS Memorial Residential School, established by Murmu in 2016 in memory of her late husband and sons, Laxman and Sipun. Modi paid floral tributes at a statue of Shyam Charan Murmu on the campus.
The leaders also toured a skill development centre, where the Prime Minister interacted with students and discussed the role of education and vocational training in empowering tribal youth.
They subsequently visited an exhibition showcasing tribal products, indigenous crafts, agricultural produce and livelihood initiatives. Modi interacted with artisans, weavers and farmers, enquiring about their incomes, access to government welfare schemes and livelihood opportunities.
At one stall, he spoke to a tribal woman about her weaving machines and earnings, while at another he sought details about mushroom cultivation and government support available to farmers.
Following the visit, the President and Prime Minister travelled to Rairangpur to attend the Odisha government's programme marking two years of the BJP administration in the state.