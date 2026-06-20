President, PM Modi offer prayers at tribal sacred groves in Pahadpur on Murmu’s birthday

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Santhali and Ho jaheras, sacred groves revered by tribal communities, in Pahadpur village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and offered prayers.

The visit assumed added significance as it coincided with the President's 68th birthday and took place in the native village of her late husband, Shyam Charan Murmu. The President, who had reached the village earlier, welcomed the Prime Minister on his arrival.

Modi, who flew into Pahadpur in a special Indian Air Force helicopter, was received by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and senior officials amid elaborate security arrangements. Villagers accorded him a traditional welcome with drumbeats and tribal dances.

The village wore a festive look, adorned with flowers, tribal motifs and traditional artwork on mud walls. Children and women lined the streets to greet the President and Prime Minister, while hoardings and cut-outs of the two leaders were displayed across the village.