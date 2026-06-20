President, PM to inaugurate projects worth Rs 47,600 crore for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a move that is seen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s steadfast focus on Odisha’s development and progress, President Droupadi Murmu and the PM himself are set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 47,600 crore at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, on Saturday.

Their visit marks the second anniversary celebration of the first BJP government in the state. The programme, themed ‘Vikas ra Dhara, Odisha Sara’, will witness the launch of projects covering multiple sectors including infrastructure, connectivity, energy, healthcare and rural development. The initiatives reflect the commitment of the Centre and state towards building a Viksit Odisha, party sources said.

In a social media post on the eve of his visit, the prime minister announced that he will be in Mayurbhanj on June 20. “This visit will be noteworthy as Rashtrapati Ji will be joining the programme. Mayurbhanj is also the home district of the President. Rashtrapati Ji and I will be in Pahadpur village, after which we will join the programme to mark two years of the Odisha Government. Development works worth over Rs 47,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones laid,” he added.