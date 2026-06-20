Sambalpur all decked up for Sital Sasthi, over 8K artists to participate

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur donned a festive look for the renowned Sital Sasthi festival, which celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While the week-long festivities commenced on June 14 with various rituals, the celestial wedding was solemnised late on Thursday night in accordance with Vedic traditions. Thousands of devotees from across the state thronged the city to witness and participate in the sacred union of the divine couple. Streets wore a vibrant look as temples and localities were ador ned with elaborate decorations.

The marriage ceremony is conducted on the lines of a traditional Hindu wedding. A unique aspect of the festival is that members of the local community symbolically assume the role of Goddess Parvati’s parents and formally offer her hand in marriage to Lord Shiva. As part of the grand ‘barajatri’ procession, Lord Shiva set out from the city’s temples and proceeded to the residence of Goddess Parvati.

The procession featured local deities and thousands of folk and cultural artists, drawing large crowds along its route. “The preparations for the Sital Sasthi festival begin on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya with Thala Utha, which marks the commencement of fund collection for the festival. The celebrations then proceed through rituals such as Patrapendi (engagement) and Niuta (invitation) before the sacred marriage ceremony takes place,” said Amulya Mishra, a member of the Nandapara Sital Sasthi committee.