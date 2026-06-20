Swasthyamitras allege arbitrary termination, warn of statewide protest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Opposing the alleged arbitrary termination of 993 Swasthyamitras across Odisha, the All Odisha Swasthyamitra Association on Friday announced a statewide agitation from June 22.

Addressing mediapersons, association president Ritanjali Behera alleged that the move would push hundreds of families into uncertainty while adversely affecting healthcare services and the implementation of government health schemes across the state.

Behera said the 993 Swasthyamitras have been serving in Odisha’s healthcare sector for the past eight years and have played a crucial role in facilitating cashless treatment for patients under government-sponsored health schemes.

Apart from managing help desks in hospitals, they assist patients with e-KYC, Aadhaar linkage, Ayushman card-related services, blood donation support and grievance redressal, while also helping ensure that beneficiaries are not charged illegally for services covered under public health programmes.

According to the association, the affected personnel are deployed in more than 700 private hospitals across all 30 districts of Odisha and have contributed significantly to strengthening patient services and the effective implementation of health insurance schemes.

It expressed concern that the sudden removal of such a large workforce would create difficulties for lakhs of poor patients who depend on these services for accessing treatment and navigating hospital procedures.