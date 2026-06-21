20 held in Rayagada mob attack on NGO fellows; probe on into videos

BHUBANESWAR: The horrific attack on two NGO fellows in Rayagada district, which triggered nationwide outrage, has prompted Odisha Police to arrest four more persons, taking the total number of accused held so far to 20.
One of the victims is a young woman from Bihar. The incident occurred on the evening of June 16 when the two were allegedly mistaken for child lifters while travelling from Kandhamal’s Daringbadi to Kalahandi district.
Police sources said the woman and her male colleague, both in their early 20s, were travelling to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi when they were intercepted near Kandulguda village under Kalyansinghpur police limits at around 8.30 pm.
Videos of the assault, which later went viral on social media, showed the mob thrashing the woman and tearing her clothes. Police have launched an inquiry to identify those who recorded and circulated the footage and warned of stringent action against individuals sharing such sensitive content online.
Preliminary investigation revealed that rumours branding the duo as child kidnappers were spread by mischief mongers, triggering the mob attack.
Recalling the incident, the woman said they were navigating the route using Google Maps when they encountered a waterlogged stretch.
“A local resident approached us and advised us not to proceed because of the poor road condition. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and asked us to show our identity cards,” she told mediapersons.
Alarmed by the situation, the two attempted to leave but their scooter skidded into an agricultural field. They then tried to flee on foot, but were intercepted by a group of villagers.
“Some of them assaulted us, while a few others touched me inappropriately. However, a few people came to our rescue and helped us escape from the spot,” she said.
Police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and rescued the duo with the help of local good samaritans. The mob’s violence did not end there. The attackers allegedly vandalised the community health centre (CHC) where the victims were admitted for treatment.
Rayagada SP Raj Prasad said prima facie evidence suggested that rumours spread by mischief mongers led to the assault. “Three cases have been registered so far, including for assault on the victims, obstruction of police personnel while discharging duty and vandalism at the CHC,” he said.
The two victims are part of a one-year fellowship programme and had been placed with an NGO. While the woman was working in Kalahandi, her colleague was posted in Daringbadi. Still traumatised by the incident, the woman questioned why they were targeted and accused of being child lifters.
Police said preliminary findings indicate that around 40 to 50 people were involved in the attack. Kalyansinghpur police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, attempt to disrobe, attempt to murder and common intention.
The SP said multiple police teams have been formed to track down the remaining accused and more arrests are expected in the coming days.