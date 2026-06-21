20 held in Rayagada mob attack on NGO fellows; probe on into videos

BHUBANESWAR: The horrific attack on two NGO fellows in Rayagada district, which triggered nationwide outrage, has prompted Odisha Police to arrest four more persons, taking the total number of accused held so far to 20.

One of the victims is a young woman from Bihar. The incident occurred on the evening of June 16 when the two were allegedly mistaken for child lifters while travelling from Kandhamal’s Daringbadi to Kalahandi district.

Police sources said the woman and her male colleague, both in their early 20s, were travelling to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi when they were intercepted near Kandulguda village under Kalyansinghpur police limits at around 8.30 pm.

Videos of the assault, which later went viral on social media, showed the mob thrashing the woman and tearing her clothes. Police have launched an inquiry to identify those who recorded and circulated the footage and warned of stringent action against individuals sharing such sensitive content online.

Preliminary investigation revealed that rumours branding the duo as child kidnappers were spread by mischief mongers, triggering the mob attack.

Recalling the incident, the woman said they were navigating the route using Google Maps when they encountered a waterlogged stretch.

“A local resident approached us and advised us not to proceed because of the poor road condition. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and asked us to show our identity cards,” she told mediapersons.

Alarmed by the situation, the two attempted to leave but their scooter skidded into an agricultural field. They then tried to flee on foot, but were intercepted by a group of villagers.