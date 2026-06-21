About 57,000 candidates to take NEET retest in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With nearly 57,000 students set to appear for the NEET (UG) re-test on Sunday across 132 centres, a mock drill was conducted on Saturday.

The drill was conducted as part of a nation-wide exercise as authorities stepped up security and coordination measures to ensure smooth conduct of the medical entrance test in the state.

Sources said a total 56,983 candidates are likely to appear for the re-test across 27 towns of the state. The pen-and-paper test will continue from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Chief secretary Anu Garg has directed district administrations to take all necessary steps on priority for its successful conduct, while police has worked out a three-tier security system across examination centres and sensitive locations, following instructions in this regard from DGP YB Khurania.

The state government has also made provisions of free bus service for NEET students. Meanwhile, in a separate development, the National Testing Agency revised the examination centre of a girl student to Bhubaneswar whose parents had expressed concern over allotment of the same in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The centre was revised after her parents flagged the matter over the last-minute allotment of a venue nearly 1,500 km away from home.