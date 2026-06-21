Cashless registration of property to start in Odisha soon

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps to introduce cashless transaction across all sub-registrar and district sub-registrar offices. Under the initiative, around 350 point of sale (PoS) machines will be installed in a phased manner across registration offices. The Revenue and Disaster Management department will bear the cost of PoS procurement.

The first phase of implementation will cover registration offices in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Sambalpur before the system is expanded to other districts. To ensure uninterrupted operations, the government has also decided to put in place a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) for the PoS infrastructure.

Following government approval, additional chief secretary Arabinda Padhee said, a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be prepared and officials and staff will be trained to handle the new system effectively.

The initiative aims to improve transparency and accountability in property registration, while providing greater convenience to citizens. Cash transactions will be discouraged except in exceptional and unavoidable circumstances, he said.