Country assumed global leadership under Modi: President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR: Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mayurbhanj district, President Droupadi Murmu said he had not only ushered in an era of good governance and fast-paced development in the country but also put India firmly on the global map.

She said that India’s stature on the global stage has risen due to the effective leadership of the prime minister. “The entire world witnessed India’s capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, when the world is grappling with the unrest and instability of war, India has consistently advocated for conciliation and peace, conveying the message to the global community that solutions to problems are possible only through mutual dialogue, not war,” Murmu said.

Murmu also congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for completing two years in office. She noted that Odisha has gained significant momentum in the industrial sector over the past two years with the active support of the central government. She also lauded various welfare programmes initiated by the state government for women, farmers, tribals, students and youth.

“A new era of welfare and upliftment for the tribal community of Odisha has begun through the joint efforts of the central and state governments,” she stated.