Five arrested for beating sloth bear to death in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Forest officials on Saturday arrested five persons on charges of beating a sloth bear to death, near Balaguda village under Mathili forest range here.

Officials of the Malkangiri forest division said after receiving information about the incident on Friday, a rapid response team rushed to the Kaliaguda road near Balaguda village and rescued the sloth bear, which had sustained critical injuries.

The animal was shifted to the Mathili range office where it was provided preliminary treatment and kept under observation. However, it succumbed during treatment.

Investigation revealed that the bear was crossing the road when some persons attacked it with sticks, crowbars and stones, causing grievous injuries. Forest officials described the incident as a serious violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Based on the videos and other evidence collected during probe, forest officials with assistance from Malkangiri police arrested the five accused - Gobinda Garada, Manas Nayak, Dhanurjaya Garada, Basanta Kumar Khila and Bishnu Madhi. They were later forwarded to court.

Meanwhile, DFO Sai Kiran DN has appealed to people not to disturb or attack wild animals, but rather inform forest officials or police if they spot them.