Two murder accused injured in shootout with police in Rourkela; three more arrested

ROURKELA: Two accused in a murder case were injured in an encounter with Rourkela police in Jhirpani area on Saturday.

The injured accused, Susant Naik (30) and Chunu Haripa (23), sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for treatment. Three others in the case, Rohit Mukhi (32), Rohit Haripa (23) and Jhonson Nag (23), were also arrested from the same area. They were booked for the murder of Toofan Bindhani on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said police received information about the presence of the accused in the Jhirpani area and launched an operation to apprehend them. On spotting the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire in an attempt to evade arrest. Police retaliated with controlled firing, injuring two of the accused in the legs, while the remaining three were arrested, Rai said.

Police said the accused fired two rounds at the police team. One bullet hit the police vehicle while the other was fired into the air. The police fired four rounds to nab the accused.