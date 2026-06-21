Welfare push, industrial surge mark two years of state govt: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday presented an expansive account of his government’s achievements, highlighting welfare initiatives, accelerated industrialisation, job creation and unprecedented support from the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a public gathering attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the occasion of two years completion of the BJP government in the state, Majhi described the occasion as a ‘golden moment’ in Odisha’s history. The presence of the country’s highest constitutional authorities on a single platform reflected the state’s growing importance, he said.

Majhi said the state had launched a series of flagship welfare programmes within a short period. These include the Subhadra Yojana for women, Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Krushak Samruddhi Yojana for farmers, Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya Yojana for school students, Shri Jagannath Darshan Yojana for senior citizens and the implementation of Ayushman Bharat health coverage across the state.

The CM also highlighted the recent cabinet decision to provide free education from KG to PG, claiming Odisha could become the first state in the country to implement such a measure. He further pointed to the introduction of reservations for socially and educationally-backward classes in higher, technical and medical education.