BIS testing lab to be set up at Odisha Industries Association in Jagatpur

CUTTACK: A Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) testing laboratory is going to be set up on the premises of Odisha Industries Association (OIA) in Jagatpur Industrial Estate soon.

Ahead of its establishment, the BIS in collaboration with MSME-DFO, Government of India, on Friday organised a workshop at the OIA conference hall here where the association chairman Abani Kanungo explained about the products made by small industries and the need to evaluate their quality.

A central government organisation, BIS sets the quality standards of all products made in India and steps to regulate them. Director, MSME-DFO, Odisha, PK Gupta stressed the need to maintain quality in small industries and promised all necessary support for the purpose.

Senior director and head of BIS regional office, Kolkata, Subhadip Basu said maintenance of high quality is essential to increase the demand for Made in India products worldwide. To assess the quality of the products, a BIS standard lab is necessary. However, given that the cost of establishment for such a lab is high, it is difficult to be met by small industries, he said.

Basu suggested setting up a high-end common testing lab on the premises of OIA, where small industries can test the quality of the products at low cost. OIA president Rajesh Kanungo also spoke. Scientist & director, BIS, Bhubaneswar, Akshay Kumar Purohit assured to provide all kinds of support towards regulating the quality of the products manufactured. More than 50 industrialists and workers of other industry associations in Cuttack attended the MSME meet. Among others, OIA vice-president Vinod Bhut and secretary Debendra Sharma attended.