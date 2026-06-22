CM Mohan Charan Majhi sends three-member team to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance for affected workers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday rushed a three-member team to Tamil Nadu following an ammonia gas leak in a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur, which has claimed two lives and affected more than 65 people, including migrant workers from Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. “The Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu authorities. Three senior officers are travelling to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance and extend all possible support to the affected workers and their families,” he stated.