CM Mohan Charan Majhi sends three-member team to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance for affected workers

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Sunday rushed a three-member team to Tamil Nadu following an ammonia gas leak in a seafood processing factory in Tiruvallur, which has claimed two lives and affected more than 65 people, including migrant workers from Odisha.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. “The Odisha government is in constant touch with the Tamil Nadu authorities. Three senior officers are travelling to Tiruvallur to coordinate assistance and extend all possible support to the affected workers and their families,” he stated.
Labour department officials told this paper that a team comprising Labour and ESI special secretary Rajesh Kumar Agrawala, additional labour commissioner Madan Mohan Paik and technical consultant at labour directorate Bhakta Bandhu Acharya has been sent to Tiruvallur to coordinate the assistance for workers from the state.
As per reports the incident happened at St Peter’s Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited at Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur.
Around 120 migrant workers, including women from Odisha, Assam and Jharkhand, were staying on the factory premises. The affected workers were rushed to nearby private hospitals for treatment.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has ordered formation of three-member committee to investigate the gas leak.