Congress marred by factionalism, all eyes on Bhakta Charan Das performance

BHUBANESWAR: Congress appears to be slipping back into its old ways in Odisha, with factionalism and leadership disputes once again raising their ugly heads and threatening to derail its revival efforts in the state.

Bhakta Charan Das was given the charge as the OPCC president with expectation of strenthening the grassroots organisation and also mounting a challenge to the dominance of BJP and BJD in Odisha. However, several disgruntled party leaders alleged that the objectives have remained unfulfilled and instead, the Congress has become more divided under his leadership.

A major factor which has affected the party’s rebuilding process is said to be the individualised style of Das’ functioning. He has allegedly antagonised all senior leaders and they are not attending any party programmes at the Congress Bhavan. Sources said serious differences have also emerged between Das and AICC general secretary in-charge of Odisha Ajay Kumar Lallu.