Father alleges kidnapper's family demanded Rs 10 lakh, pressured to marry minor daughter to accused

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man from Kosida village under Balikuda police limits claimed that the family of his minor daughter’s kidnapper threatened him either to marry her off to the accused or pay Rs 10 lakh for her release.

The 37-year-old man, Pravat Kumar Muduli, lodged a complaint at Balikuda police station on Saturday, seeking the rescue of his 17-year-old daughter, who was reportedly kidnapped in November last year from Hyderabad, and sought action against the miscreants. He stated in his complaint that the accused, Rajesh Mahakudu (21) of Tarukha village under Bhadrak’s Chandbali police limits, visited his house at around 11.30 pm on Thursday along with his family and proposed that Rajesh and the girl be married.

Muduli reportedly refused, stating that his daughter was only 17 years old and therefore a minor. He further alleged that the accused informed him that the girl was pregnant and demanded Rs 10 lakh, claiming they had spent a substantial amount of money on her. When he rejected the demand, the accused allegedly threatened him with a sword, placed it on his neck, abused him in obscene language and warned him of dire consequences.