Former international archer Rajesh Hasdak passes away

MALKANGIRI: Rajesh Hasdak, an internationally-acclaimed archer and coach passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment for brain stroke at KIMS Bhubaneswar. He was 49.

Born and brought up at MV-2 in Malkangiri, Hasdak belonged to the Santhal community. He represented India in the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, becoming one of Odisha’s prominent archers on the international circuit. He had also secured sixth position in the Second Asian Grand Prix held in China in 2002.

During his illustrious career, he won 13 gold, 11 silver and three bronze medals in various national and international competitions, earning widespread recognition for Odisha. After suffering from an injury, he retired from competitive archery and devoted himself to coaching.

He served as chief coach of the archery programme at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar, and also guided the Odisha archery team. More than national and international-level archers have received training under him.

In recognition of his contribution to archery, Hasdak received several honours, including the Ekalavya Citation, NALCO Sports Award, Ashok Pattnaik Memorial Best Coach Award, and recognition from the South Odisha Development Council.

He was a role model for tribal youth and an enduring source of inspiration for aspiring sportspersons across Odisha.

Hasdak’s mortal remains were brought to his native village on Sunday, where people from all walks of life including sportspersons and local residents paid their last respect. He is survived by his wife and two children.