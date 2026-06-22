Kodingamali mine expansion hearing ends peacefully as villagers back output hike, seek development measures

BERHAMPUR: A public hearing on the proposed expansion of the Kodingamali Bauxite Mine was conducted peacefully at Ashok Kalyan Mandap in Rayagada town on Saturday.

The hearing was organised for the expansion project of the mine operated by the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC). Residents from seven villages under Podapadi and Bankamba panchayats in Kashipur block participated in the proceedings.

During the hearing, 26 villagers spoke in support of the proposed expansion, while 23 others submitted written consent backing the project. According to officials, more than 500 residents from Kansariguda, Podapadi, Kindiripadar, Phuljaba, Uparkodinga, Bankamba and Bajragada villages attended the hearing and expressed support for the mine’s expansion.

While extending their support, villagers also highlighted several developmental concerns. They urged authorities and the mining company to improve basic amenities, including drinking water supply, roads, schools, healthcare facilities and pension benefits. Residents further sought greater employment opportunities for local youth and measures to ensure the overall socio-economic development of the region.

The public hearing was held in connection with a proposal to increase annual bauxite production from 3.6 million tonnes to 6 million tonnes at the Kodingamali Bauxite Mine, which spans 428.075 hectares across the Laxmipur and Kashipur tehsils of the undivided Koraput region. Organised by the regional office of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), Rayagada, the hearing was conducted under the supervision of additional district magistrate (Revenue) Nihar Ranjan Kahar and regional pollution control officer Ashok Bhoi.

Among those present were Gunupur sub-collector Dilip Abhishek Dudhal, Rayagada sub-collector Ramesh Chandra Jena and other senior officials. Heavy police deployment was made at the venue as a precautionary measure. However, the hearing concluded peacefully without any untoward incident.