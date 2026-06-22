KV reviews kharif prep in Keonjhar amid El Niño fear

BHUBANESWAR: With mounting concerns over the possible impact of El Niño phenomenon on the upcoming agricultural season, deputy chief minister and Agriculture minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Sunday undertook a field visit in Keonjhar district to assess the preparedness of the district administration and Agriculture department for kharif 2026.
During the visit, Singh Deo interacted directly with farmers across different locations and reviewed the progress of paddy nursery raising and transplanting activities. He sought first-hand feedback from cultivators on the prevailing agricultural situation and discussed measured being adopted to meet the potential effects of a below normal monsoon.
He paid particular attention to the district’s readiness to tackle any adverse impact arising from an El Niño-induced rainfall deficit. He reviewed the implementation strategy of the district agriculture contingency plan and evaluated the preparedness of officials in this regard.
Singh Deo directed agriculture department officials to remain fully prepared for all eventualities and ensure effective execution of contingency measures. He stressed the need for timely dissemination of advisories to farmers, uninterrupted availability of seeds and other agricultural inputs and continuous monitoring of field conditions to minimise risks to crop production. “The objective is to ensure that farmers are adequately supported and protected against any adverse climatic situation. Preparedness at the field level will be critical for sustaining agriculture productivity during the kharif season,” he said. The deputy CM also inspected a proposed site identified for the establishment of model farms in the district. He said coordinated efforts, timely interventions and effective implementation of contingency plans would help farmers navigate monsoon-related uncertainties.