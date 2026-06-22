KV reviews kharif prep in Keonjhar amid El Niño fear

He paid particular attention to the district’s readiness to tackle any adverse impact arising from an El Niño-induced rainfall deficit. He reviewed the implementation strategy of the district agriculture contingency plan and evaluated the preparedness of officials in this regard.

Singh Deo directed agriculture department officials to remain fully prepared for all eventualities and ensure effective execution of contingency measures. He stressed the need for timely dissemination of advisories to farmers, uninterrupted availability of seeds and other agricultural inputs and continuous monitoring of field conditions to minimise risks to crop production. “The objective is to ensure that farmers are adequately supported and protected against any adverse climatic situation. Preparedness at the field level will be critical for sustaining agriculture productivity during the kharif season,” he said. The deputy CM also inspected a proposed site identified for the establishment of model farms in the district. He said coordinated efforts, timely interventions and effective implementation of contingency plans would help farmers navigate monsoon-related uncertainties.