Man dies by suicide near police station in Odisha over police inaction

BARIPADA: A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide outside Kuliana police station after cops failed to recover his stolen vehicle purchased on loan, triggering protests by villagers who accused police of ignoring his repeated pleas for help.
Traffic on NH-18 remained disrupted for over two hours on Sunday as residents of Kamta village staged a road blockade with the deceased’s body, demanding action against police and compensation for the bereaved family.
The deceased, Sibaprasad Barik, had purchased a Bolero vehicle through a bank loan around three months ago. However, the vehicle was reportedly stolen barely a month after its purchase while parked near his house.
Sources said Barik had lodged a complaint with Kuliana police immediately after the theft and had been regularly following up with officers for recovery of the vehicle. Villagers alleged that despite his repeated visits to the police station, no significant progress was made in tracing the stolen vehicle.
With the vehicle missing and monthly loan instalments continuing to mount, Barik reportedly slipped into severe mental distress. Family members and villagers claimed he was struggling to cope with the financial burden of paying EMIs for a vehicle he no longer possessed.
On Saturday evening, Barik went to Kuliana police station to meet inspector-in-charge Panchanan Mohanty seeking update on the probe. However, he was reportedly informed that the IIC was away in Rairangpur in connection with the state government’s second anniversary programme.
Locals said the distressed man left the police station and later reportedly hanged himself from an iron bar outside the station premises. Police rushed to his rescue after spotting him, but he had already succumbed. The body was subsequently sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. Tensions escalated on Sunday after the body was handed over to the family.
Barik’s brother Ripu Barik, lodged a complaint alleging that police inaction and harassment had pushed his brother to take the extreme step. The family demanded strict action against the IIC, Rs 25 lakh compensation and a government job for one family member. Following the road blockade, Baripada Sadar SDPO Pravat Mallick reached the spot and held discussions with the protesters.
The agitation was withdrawn at around 2.30 pm after he assured them that their demands and allegations would be placed before the SP.
Former MLA Sananda Marandi, BJD district president Sudam Marandi and Baripada municipality chairman Krushnananda Mohanty visited the bereaved family and demanded a fair inquiry into the incident.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)