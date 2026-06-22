Man dies by suicide near police station in Odisha over police inaction

BARIPADA: A 32-year-old man allegedly died by suicide outside Kuliana police station after cops failed to recover his stolen vehicle purchased on loan, triggering protests by villagers who accused police of ignoring his repeated pleas for help.

Traffic on NH-18 remained disrupted for over two hours on Sunday as residents of Kamta village staged a road blockade with the deceased’s body, demanding action against police and compensation for the bereaved family.

The deceased, Sibaprasad Barik, had purchased a Bolero vehicle through a bank loan around three months ago. However, the vehicle was reportedly stolen barely a month after its purchase while parked near his house.

Sources said Barik had lodged a complaint with Kuliana police immediately after the theft and had been regularly following up with officers for recovery of the vehicle. Villagers alleged that despite his repeated visits to the police station, no significant progress was made in tracing the stolen vehicle.

With the vehicle missing and monthly loan instalments continuing to mount, Barik reportedly slipped into severe mental distress. Family members and villagers claimed he was struggling to cope with the financial burden of paying EMIs for a vehicle he no longer possessed.