Man killed, wife and son injured in attack by brother, three others

BALASORE: A 45-year-old man was killed while his wife and son sustained injuries after being attacked by a group of miscreants, including his elder brother, in Shankarpur village under Balasore Sadar police limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harimohan Mohanty (45). His wife, Gita Mohanty (42), and their son, Vikas Mohanty (13), were seriously injured in the attack. Sources said Harimohan and his elder brother, Brajamohan Mohanty, had been embroiled in a family dispute for several years. The latest altercation reportedly broke out on Saturday over the sharing of coconuts that had fallen in their orchard.

Meanwhile on Sunday morning, Brajamohan and several others were reportedly present at the orchard when villagers had gathered to pluck coconuts. As Harimohan arrived at the spot, three youths from Chuapada area under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district, who had reportedly been called by Brajamohan, attacked Harimohan, his wife and son with sharp weapons.

Harimohan suffered a severe injury to his left leg, while Gita sustained a deep cut on her palm. They were initially admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore. As their condition was critical, doctors referred them to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

However, Harimohan’s condition deteriorated while he was being shifted. His pulse reportedly dropped suddenly near Bhadrak and he was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Bhadrak Town police reached the hospital and sent the body for postmortem. Based on a complaint, Balasore Sadar police registered a murder case against Brajamohan and the others.