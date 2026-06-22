NEET retest conducted amid three-tier security in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Thousands of students on Sunday appeared for the NEET-UG retest in the state amid tight security arrangements.

Officials said a total of 56,983 candidates from the state had registered to appear for the retest in 132 examination centres across 27 towns of the state. A three-tier security system had been put in place around the exam centres for smooth conduct of the test which continued from 2 pm to 5.15 pm, they said.

Free bus service was provided to the aspirants and their parents and guardians from different bus stops to exam centres. Candidates and their guardians were also reportedly exempted from regular road safety checks in some places. Provision of drinking water was also made for them at the exam centres.

The NEET retest candidates were seen boarding special buses facilitated by the government for their travel near Bhubaneswar railway station. In Berhampur, candidates were reported arriving at the exam centres much ahead of the scheduled time.

Transport minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said all arrangements were in place to facilitate smooth transport to the students and their parents. “Our government is committed to the welfare of the students,” he added. Some students said the physics paper was a bit tough, though the overall paper was moderate. “My first exam was good. However, I have given my best this time as well,” said a candidate.