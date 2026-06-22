Odisha Minister’s nephew arrested over abetment of suicide in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Sunday arrested Biswajit Jena, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student of a private engineering college under Golanthara police limits, in connection with the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old student of the same institution.
The arrest came a day after the girl was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on the college campus. Biswajit, a final-year student, is the nephew of Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).
According to police, Biswajit was booked under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide following a complaint lodged by the deceased student’s family. In the complaint, the victim’s maternal uncle alleged that Biswajit was in a relationship with the 21-year-old student. Rejecting the suicide theory, the family suspected that circumstances surrounding the relationship may have contributed to her death. They alleged that the student was murdered and demanded Biswajit’s immediate arrest.
The family members and villagers also warned of launching an agitation and gheraoing the office of the Berhampur Superintendent of Police if the accused was not arrested within 24 hours.
Despite repeated attempts, neither Biswajit nor his family members could be contacted for comment. As part of the investigation, police have seized the deceased student’s laptop and mobile phone and collected CCTV footage from the hostel premises. Digital evidence is also being gathered to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident.
The student was reportedly found in a critical condition in her hostel room on Saturday morning and rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to the family, the student had allegedly been subjected to prolonged mental harassment, which they claimed left her emotionally distressed and depressed. They further alleged that the case should not be treated as a simple suicide and demanded that the possibility of foul play be thoroughly investigated. Meanwhile, the Gopalpur unit of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) demanded a fair and impartial probe into the student’s death. Addressing mediapersons on Sunday, senior BJD leaders Chandrasekhar Sahu, Rama Chandra Choupatnaik and Srikant Sahu sought a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the bereaved family since the allegations had been levelled against the nephew of a sitting minister.
Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the post-mortem examination had been completed and scientific and forensic teams had inspected the scene. “Investigation is underway and all aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined,” he said.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)