Odisha Minister’s nephew arrested over abetment of suicide in Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Sunday arrested Biswajit Jena, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student of a private engineering college under Golanthara police limits, in connection with the alleged suicide of a 21-year-old student of the same institution.

The arrest came a day after the girl was found hanging under mysterious circumstances in her hostel room on the college campus. Biswajit, a final-year student, is the nephew of Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena and is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

According to police, Biswajit was booked under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment of suicide following a complaint lodged by the deceased student’s family. In the complaint, the victim’s maternal uncle alleged that Biswajit was in a relationship with the 21-year-old student. Rejecting the suicide theory, the family suspected that circumstances surrounding the relationship may have contributed to her death. They alleged that the student was murdered and demanded Biswajit’s immediate arrest.

The family members and villagers also warned of launching an agitation and gheraoing the office of the Berhampur Superintendent of Police if the accused was not arrested within 24 hours.

Despite repeated attempts, neither Biswajit nor his family members could be contacted for comment. As part of the investigation, police have seized the deceased student’s laptop and mobile phone and collected CCTV footage from the hostel premises. Digital evidence is also being gathered to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident.