Odisha’s capex slows to 65.9% by March-end; tax revenues resilient

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government’s capital expenditure growth lagged behind overall spending in 2025-26, with the state utilising only 65.88 per cent of its budgeted capital outlay by the end of March, the provisional monthly fiscal indicators for the financial year reveals.

The state incurred capital expenditure of Rs 42,831.36 crore against a Budget Estimate (BE) of Rs 65,012 crore, logging a relatively slower pace of infrastructure and asset-creation spending compared to revenue expenditure. The corresponding period last year had averaged 79.11 pc. In contrast, revenue expenditure reached Rs 1,73,728.76 crore, accounting for 86.78 pc of the annual target of Rs 2,00,200 crore.

The total expenditure pattern showed Odisha spent Rs 2,16,560.12 crore during the year, about 81.66 pc of the total budgeted expenditure of Rs 2,65,212 crore. Capital spending constituted less than one-fifth of total expenditure, indicating that the state’s fiscal outgo remained largely driven by revenue commitments such as salaries, pensions, subsidies and welfare programmes.

On the receipts side, Odisha mobilised revenue receipts of Rs 1,96,012.94 crore, achieving 84.49 pc of the annual target of Rs 2,32,000 crore. Tax revenue remained the principal source of income, contributing Rs 1,20,097.07 crore and achieved 92.09 pc of the BE. Among major tax heads, the state’s share in central taxes emerged as the strongest contributor, with collections reaching Rs 63,073.70 crore (97.93 pc) of the annual target.