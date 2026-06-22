On Yoga Day, CM Mohan Charan Majhi declares three Ayurvedic colleges in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the state government will soon establish three Ayurvedic colleges in Gajapati, Malkangiri and Rayagada districts for strengthening AYUSH healthcare services and promoting traditional systems of medicine at the grassroots.

Addressing the state-level International Yoga Day-2026 function at Kalinga Stadium here, Majhi said Odisha committed to expand healthcare infrastructure and integrate yoga and traditional wellness practices into public health programmes.

The chief minister also said that a state-of-the-art Yoga and Naturopathy Institute is being developed over 20 acre at Binjhagiri near Jatni. He said that the foundation stone for a Central Ayurvedic Medical College has already been laid at Rairangpur.

Terming yoga a confluence of physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being, Majhi said it is not confined to any particular religion. It is a universal gift that contributes to the development of human consciousness.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for securing global recognition for yoga and enhancing India’s cultural stature worldwide. Referring to this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, the chief minister said yoga and pranayam offer effective solutions to many physical and metal health challenges associated with ageing including hypertension, diabetes, stress and loneliness. He described the well-being of senior citizens as a valuable asset for society.