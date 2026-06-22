OWSSB all set to support urban sanitation in Nigeria

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant achievement for the state’s urban sanitation sector, the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) has been selected to mentor the Lagos State Wasterwater Management Office (LSWMO) in Nigeria under a global initiative supported by UN-Habitat.

The five-year partnership from 2026, through the Global Water Operators’ Partnership Alliance (GWOPA) will focus on strengthening sanitation service delivery in Lagos State by adopting digital public infrastructure (DPI) and data-driven governance systems.

OWSSB will provide strategic and operational mentorship to LSWMO, drawing upon Odisha’s successful implementation of the DIGIT platform and its experience in deploying digital tools to improve sanitation governance, service delivery and citizen engagement.

Official sources said OWSSB will provide assistance to the Lagos State in designing and operationalising a robust DPI framework, covering governance structures, ownership models, institutional arrangements and long-term sustainability mechanisms.

A customised strategic digital roadmap and a live integrated data management system to monitor sanitation services and support evidence-based decision-making will also be developed.