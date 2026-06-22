Promote Odisha’s culture and counter misinformation, CM Majhi tells influencers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday called upon social media influencers to uphold credibility, counter misinformation and play a constructive role in showcasing the state’s development journey, while assuring full respect for freedom of expression and creative independence.

Addressing ‘Srujan Sambad’, an interactive programme with social media influencers in Bhubaneswar, Majhi said digital platforms have emerged as one of the most powerful tools of communication in the technology-driven era, making every smartphone user a potential communicator with significant social responsibility.

The chief minister strongly advocated for fact-based content at a time when there is growing competition between traditional and social media in disseminating information. He cautioned against spreading rumours for sensationalism or cheap popularity and urged content creators to verify information before publishing and focus on quality content that serves public interest.

“Social media influencers have an important role in this digital age. Content should reflect genuine public welfare initiatives and contribute to a healthy information ecosystem,” he said.

Majhi also encouraged influencers to present Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, traditions and developmental achievements before a global audience through digital platforms. He said positive engagement from content creators could help realise the vision of a prosperous Odisha in line with the national goal of a developed India.