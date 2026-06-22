Rayagada mob assault tagged Red Flag case

BHUBANESWAR: Amid massive national outrage, Odisha Police tagged the mob assault on two NGO fellows in Rayagada district as a Red Flag case and said its investigation will be monitored by Crime Against Women and Children Wing.

ADG of CAW&CW S Shyni will monitor the case, DGP YB Khurania told mediapersons on Sunday. The team will travel to Rayagada as part of the investigation. If required, they will also visit New Delhi too or connect with the two students via video-conferencing to collect more information.

Sources said the girl stays in New Delhi and the youth is a native of Gujarat. The girl and her friend, both in their early 20s, are pursuing a fellowship with an NGO that works in Daringbadi and Kalahandi. The two were travelling from Daringbadi to Thuamul Rampur block in Kalahandi on a scooter when the incident took place within Kalyansinghpur police limits on June 16 evening.

Sources said the locals targeted the two after allegedly mistaking them as child-lifters as they were carrying two backpacks and speaking in Hindi. The onslaught against them reportedly continued for about half-an-hour.

On receiving the information, local police led by Kalyansinghpur IIC Kalpana Behera immediately rushed to the scene. However, they were outnumbered and struggled to rescue the duo, police said. The mob hurled abuses at the police personnel, assaulted and even threatened to kill them. They even attempted to throttle IIC Behera. However, the police with the assistance of some locals eventually managed to rescue the victims.