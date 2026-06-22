Six held in four robbery cases in Odisha's Jeypore

JEYPORE: Jeypore police on Saturday cracked four theft cases and arrested six accused, including three habitual offenders and three juveniles, recovering stolen property worth around Rs 3 lakh.

In the first case, registered on June 13, miscreants reportedly broke open hostel windows at the Vikram Dev University and decamped with furniture and fixtures. Police arrested Rinku Bagh (20) of Jeypore and seized an iron bed, two plastic chairs, a wooden chair and a Mahindra auto-rickshaw allegedly used in the crime.

In a separate case, police arrested Rabindra Bagh (32) in connection with thefts at Bankeswar Mahadev temple and Gopinath temple. The accused allegedly stole cash from donation boxes and two silver crowns. Police recovered Rs 2,350 in cash and the stolen silver ornaments. Police also apprehended two juveniles for a burglary at a spare parts shop in the Hatapada area on May 26. Cash amounting to Rs 2,500, 32 company cash tokens and a crowbar were recovered.

In another case involving the theft of Rs 6.85 lakh from a shop near Purunagada Chowk, police arrested Rakhel Khora (19) and a juvenile. During the investigation, police recovered Rs 2.75 lakh in cash and a crowbar.