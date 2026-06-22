Sluggish monsoon leaves western Odisha parched, sizzling

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the met office has predicted advancement of the southwest monsoon in the state, its prolonged pause has left large parts of western Odisha dry with scorching heat and high humidity making life miserable.

Currently, Odisha has recorded a 48 per cent rain deficit between June 11 and 17. With monsoon experiencing a sluggish phase, the state recorded 78 pc deficit rains between Saturday and Sunday morning. About 27 districts remained in deficient, large deficient or no rains category during the period.

The monsoon’s tardy progress over the state since June 15 has triggered a severe dry spell with maximum temperatures in western and interior districts such as Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Boudh consistently crossing 39 degree Celsius mark.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature departure was in the range of 3 degree C to 6 degree C over most parts of Maharashtra adjoining Madhya Pradesh, north interior Karnataka, north Telangana, many places of Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Bihar as well as some parts of Jharkhand and western Odisha on Sunday.