Varsities, colleges to be ranked on fitness initiatives

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has introduced a 100-mark FIT College Performance Index to rank universities and colleges on their fitness, wellness and student well-being initiatives under the broader ‘Odisha Fitness Mission’.

The Higher Education department will implement a ‘FIT College Programme’ under which every university and college will set up a Central Coordination Committee (CCC) headed by the vice-chancellor or principal to oversee its implementation.

Institutions are also required to appoint a nodal officer and a counselling and wellness coordinator, while student-led bodies such as Sports and Fitness Clubs, Yoga and Wellness Clubs, Mental Health Support Groups, Nutrition Awareness Cells and Adventure Activity Groups must be formed to ensure wider participation.

The move assumes significance at a time when emphasis is being given on yoga and other such activities on campuses to promote a healthy lifestyle among youths.

As per the guidelines issued by the Higher Education department, under the FIT College Performance Index, institutions will be evaluated on 10 parameters such as institutional framework and governance (10 marks), fitness and physical activity implementation (15), yoga and wellness activities (10), sports and competition activities (15), student participation and inclusiveness (10), mental health and counselling support (10), preventive healthcare and lifestyle awareness (10), innovation and campus initiatives (5), infrastructure utilisation (5) and documentation, reporting and outreach (10).