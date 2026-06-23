CM Mohan Charan Majhi calls for ‘whole of govt approach’ to tackle El Niño-induced challenges

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday directed all departments to maintain a foolproof preparedness mechanism to tackle natural disasters and possible climate-related challenges during the current year.

Chairing a meeting of the state-level natural calamity committee meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the chief minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to its globally recognised ‘zero casualty’ disaster management strategy.

He said disaster management remains a top priority and warned that no laxity will be tolerated in safeguarding lives and livelihoods. A key decision taken at the meeting was the allocation of `6 lakh annually for maintenance of each of the state’s 911 multi-purpose cyclone and disaster shelters.

District administrations were instructed to ensure the availability of drinking water, electricity and cooking facilities in these shelters well before any emergency situation arises. With forecasts indicating the possibility of below-normal rainfall due to the El Niño phenomenon, Majhi directed the Agriculture, Water Resources and other departments to adopt a ‘whole of government’ approach to tackle the situation. The Agriculture department has been asked to prepare contingency plans to minimise the impact on the kharif crop season.

Citing concerns over potential global fertiliser disruptions due to instability in West Asia, the chief minister asked district collectors to keep a close watch on the availability of urea and complex fertilisers and maintain adequate stocks of nano urea where necessary. Monitoring committees have been constituted at the panchayat level to prevent black marketing.

Majhi said the state’s ‘zero casualty’ model has earned international recognition and the disaster risk reduction practices of Odisha were appreciated by participating countries during the recent BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group technical meeting held in Puri.