Dongrias decry police action on Niyamgiri leader Sikaka

BERHAMPUR: Condemning the alleged police action against prominent Niyamgiri movement leader Lada Sikaka, hundreds of people from the Dongria Kondh community staged demonstration near Parsali panchayat office under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada on Monday.

The agitators alleged that tribal leaders and activists involved in campaigns to protect water, forests, land and the environment were being selectively targeted through registration of false cases. A major point of discussion was the issuance of a warrant against Sikaka, who is the president of Niyamgiri Surakhya Samiti.

The protesters also raised concerns over alleged directions issued to the Kalyansinghpur police for the attachment of Sikaka’s property, a move they claimed had generated resentment among people of the region.

Participating in the protest, Sikaka said the forests, hills, streams, wildlife and natural environment of Niyamgiri constituted his real wealth. “The water, air, forests, animals and birds of Niyamgiri are my real property. Apart from that, my house contains only traditional food grains such as kosala, mandia (ragi), kandul, jhudunga and kangu. If the administration wishes, it can inspect my house and I am ready to cooperate,” he said.

Sikaka further stated that the forests, hills and land of Niyamgiri are intrinsically linked to the livelihood, culture and traditions of the Dongria Kondh community. He alleged that various forms of pressure were being exerted on activists in an attempt to weaken the long-standing movement to protect the region’s natural resources and tribal rights.