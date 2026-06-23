Four held for illegal stone blasting in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: K Nuagaon police on Sunday arrested four persons for allegedly carrying out illegal stone blasting using explosives and detonators without valid licence at Baghapahad under Chikitigada in Ganjam district.

Police said information was received about unauthorised stone quarrying and blasting activities being carried out at Baghapahad. A group of people were allegedly drilling holes into rock formations and using explosive materials and detonators without obtaining the required permissions from the competent authorities.

A police team immediately rushed to the spot. While approaching the quarry site, the team reportedly heard a loud explosion and felt strong vibrations. Upon reaching the site, police found several individuals fleeing the area. Three persons were apprehended on the spot, while another accused was later arrested during the course of the investigation. The accused are Ranjan Behera (50), Suresh Pradhan (38), Akash Bindhani (30) and M Mohan Rao (57).

During the raid, police seized a drilling machine mounted on a tractor, seven iron drilling rods, samples of blasted stone mixed with suspected explosive residue and a bundle of wire.

Police said a case was registered under various provisions of the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act besides the Mines and Minerals (Prevention of Theft, Smuggling and Illegal Mining) Act. The four accused were produced in court.