Inspector facing rape slur placed under suspension in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: DGP YB Khurania on Monday suspended former inspector-in-charge of Saranakul police station on charges of misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Former IIC Sujit Das was placed under suspension after police launched an investigation into a married woman’s allegation of rape against him. Following the sexual assault allegations, Das had been transferred to Nayagarh district police headquarters on June 18.

The DGP’s order stated that the Police department is contemplating a formal departmental inquiry into alleged lapses in the discharge of his official duties. Though specific details of the allegations have not been disclosed, the action indicates that the department found sufficient grounds to proceed with an internal investigation. During the suspension period, Das will remain under the disciplinary control of the IG (Central Range) in Cuttack.

Police officials said the suspension is a procedural measure pending the outcome of the departmental proceedings. The findings of the inquiry will determine any further administrative or disciplinary action against the officer.

Notably, Das was transferred after the woman alleged that she had approached Sarankul police seeking protection and justice after facing harassment and assault by some villagers. In a written complaint submitted to the SP, she accused the IIC of taking advantage of her vulnerable situation by assuring her of assistance and legal support.

The woman claimed that Das repeatedly contacted her, including through late-night video calls, and later took her to various locations, including a hotel in Nayagarh town, where he reportedly raped her. She further alleged that the officer persuaded her to remain silent by promising police support and permanent rehabilitation in her village.

The woman also accused the officer of forcibly taking her inside the police station after returning from leave, subjecting her to third-degree torture and implicating her in a false case that led to her imprisonment.