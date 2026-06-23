Odisha: Body of missing sand quarry worker found, villagers stage road blockade

DEOGARH : Tension erupted in Deogarh’s Barkote area after the body of a missing quarry worker was recovered from beneath a sand mound on Sunday evening.

Villagers staged a prolonged blockade on state highway-10 demanding compensation for the family of the deceased, identified as Indra Munda (32) of Meghaparsanpur, action against those responsible for his death and closure of the sand quarry.

Sources said Munda had gone to work at a sand quarry on Brahmani river bed at Singhsal (Chhatiapali) under Barkote police limits on June 19. When he did not return home, his family launched a search but failed to trace him. Subsequently, his wife Reena Munda lodged a missing person complaint in Barkote police station on June 20.

Police registered a case and started investigation. A sniffer dog was deployed to assist in the search but the missing worker could not be traced.

Munda’s family members and villagers expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the probe and blocked the highway from 4 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. Later in the evening, police recovered Munda’s body buried beneath a sand heap on the quarry premises. The discovery of the body intensified public anger and villagers once again blocked the highway on Monday morning.