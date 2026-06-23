Puri collector seeks Rs 3.95 crore for accommodation of Mahantas

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the delay in rehabilitation and resettlement of the Mahantas displaced during demolition of mutts for implementation of ABADHA scheme in Puri, the district administration has asked the Works department to allot Rs 3.95 crore for payment to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for their accommodation.

In a letter to engineer-in-chief and special secretary of the Works department Laxmi Kanta Padhi, Puri collector Dibya Jyoti Parida pointed out that several mutts, lodges and private properties located near the Shree Jagannath Temple were demolished during execution of the scheme.

The district administration had then allotted rooms to the Mahantas and Vidyarthees of the displaced mutts at the Nilachala Bhakta Niwas and Nilachala Yatri Niwas for temporary accommodation which formed part of the approved rehabilitation and resettlement framework of the project.

The Puri collector said the district administration had purchased 1.32 acre land from the SJTA at a cost of Rs 16.01 crore for construction of 13 mutts. He said while preparation of record of rights in favour of these mutts was under process, the SJTA utilised 0.21 acre out of 0.34 acre land for establishment of an effluent treatment plant. Besides, 0.03 acre land earmarked for Narasingha Achari Matha is proposed to connect the Parikrama marg (Southern side) to Swetaganga.