TN leak case sheds light on unreported migration from Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The tragic death of six women workers due to ammonia gas leak in a seafood processing factory at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu has brought to fore the large-scale migration from rural parts of Odisha that goes unreported.

An official of the Labour and ESI department told TNIE that during verification of the details of the deceased from Keonjhar district, they came to know that the supervisor, through whom they were employed in the plant at Tiruvallur and other places, had failed to inform the district labour office regarding their migration.

“We came to know that at least 18 people including women from Talapada panchayat area had moved to Tamil Nadu for work,” he said. The officer further said though individuals may choose to travel and work anywhere on their own, the agents responsible for taking workers from rural or tribal areas to other places for employment must obtain a licence and inform local authorities about the migration to prevent their exploitation. “This is a statutory order issued by the government to protect the rights and interests of migrant workers,” he said.

The officer further said that in the absence of such detail, they were clueless that such a large number of people from the area were working in the Tiruvallur factory. The lack of information even created difficulties in identifying the deceased and injured persons in the hospitals, he acknowledged.