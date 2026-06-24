CM Majhi enhances ex gratia to Rs 10 lakh for Tamil Nadu ammonia leak victims; five bodies flown back

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday announced an enhanced ex gratia of `10 lakh for the families of migrant workers from Odisha who lost their lives in the ammonia gas leak incident in Tamil Nadu, even as five bodies were flown back and sent to their native villages in Keonjhar for the last rites.

The deceased were identified as Gumani Juanga of Rangamatia village; Shibani Juanga and Geeta Juanga of Dubanali village under Telkoi police limits; and Phulomani Juanga of Kodipasa and Champabati Juanga of Tala Champei under Sadar police limits. All the victims belonged to the Juanga tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid his last respects to the victims at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) before the bodies were transported in special vehicles to Keonjhar.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Majhi was deeply saddened by the incident and enhanced the ex gratia assistance from `4 lakh to `10 lakh.

Ground reports suggested that the death toll in Sunday’s ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Sea Foods Exports in Kannigaipair village of Tiruvallur district of TN rose to nine after another young woman succumbed to her injuries early on Tuesday.

Labour commissioner Indramani Tripathy told The New Indian Express that five bodies were airlifted after completion of verification and other formalities. Verification in two other cases is still underway.

Tripathy said the three-member team deputed by the state government to coordinate with the Tamil Nadu authorities remains stationed there and is assisting in the identification of the deceased and injured workers undergoing treatment in various hospitals.