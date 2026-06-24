Former IAS officer and VK Pandian's wife, Sujata Karthikeyan, likely to join BJD on June 25

Several BJD leaders, including Manmath Routray, had indicated that she would join the party soon. However, the BJD seems to be divided over Sujata joining the party.

While a section of the party is opposed to her entry, another group of the regional outfit has welcomed it. A senior leader said that her entry into BJD will likely be like giving the reins of the party back into the hands of Pandian again.

He said there was large-scale resentment in the BJD against the manner of Pandian’s running of the party affairs, which they alleged led to the debacle of the party in the 2024 elections.

Pandian’s continued running of the BJD organisation from behind the scenes has led to large-scale desertion of leaders from all levels.

"Several RS members have quit from the party, and resignations have continued," he said. He added that this trend will continue after Sujata joins the BJD.

Meanwhile, former minister for women and child development and senior BJD leader Tukuni Sahu has welcomed her entry to the BJD.

“Whatever the party president, Naveen Patnaik, decides, we will accept. If he wants her to join the party and work alongside everyone, we will certainly welcome her. I served as the minister of that department while she was the secretary; her goal was always to empower every woman,” she added.