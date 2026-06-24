Jharsuguda lawyer’s body found on tracks, family alleges murder despite suicide note

JHARSUGUDA: The mutilated body of former president of Jharsuguda Bar Association Trinath Gual was recovered from the railway tracks near Balijuri village on Tuesday.

Police said the 55-year-old senior lawyer was found dead near the tracks at around 5.30 am. A suicide note was reportedly recovered from the scene, in which Gual stated that no one should be held responsible for his death.

Railway authorities informed police that the lawyer reportedly jumped in front of Rourkela–Koraput Express while it was passing through Jharsuguda. The loco pilot reportedly submitted a memo detailing the incident. Jharsuguda SP GR Raghavendra along with personnel from the Airport police station and Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot for investigation.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and the body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

However, Gual’s family strongly disputed the suicide theory. His nephew claimed that the lawyer was mentally strong and unlikely to have taken the extreme step. He alleged that the death was a premeditated murder linked to a recent dispute over family land and demanded a thorough investigation.