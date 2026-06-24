Nuapada farmer dies after paddy procurement delay, villagers block NH-353 for justice

NUAPADA : Vehicular movement on National Highway-353 was disrupted for five hours on Tuesday as villagers staged a road blockade at Jadamunda in Komna demanding justice for a farmer who allegedly died by suicide after being unable to sell his paddy despite receiving a procurement token.

The deceased farmer was identified as 45-year-old Nepal Majhi of Jadamunda village. He reportedly consumed poison on Monday and died while undergoing treatment at Nuapada district headquarters hospital (DHH). Nepal’s family alleged that prolonged delays in paddy procurement despite issuance of a token had pushed him into severe financial distress.

Following his death, hundreds of villagers and farmers blocked NH-353 demanding compensation for the bereaved family and immediate procurement of paddy lying unsold at mandis.

The agitators said Nepal had cultivated paddy on three acre and groundnut on two acre of land during the current rabi season. He reportedly received a procurement token on May 30 to sell 36.96 quintal of paddy. However, his produce remained unsold even after 24 days.

Family members said the farmer was under mounting pressure due to pending payments for tractor and threshing machine rentals, household expenses, and the education of his three children. On Monday, he had also joined a farmers’ protest outside the civil supplies office demanding procurement of paddy from Jadamunda mandi.

After returning home, Nepal reportedly got into an argument with family members over financial difficulties. Distressed over the delay in selling his produce and the resulting debt burden, he allegedly consumed poison. He was rushed to the DHH but succumbed during treatment later in the evening.