Odisha BJP claims BJD exodus may trigger split as leaders reportedly seek to switch sides

BHUBANESWAR: After devastating the TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT), the split storm seems headed east once again, this time towards another regional party, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD.

The indications over a possible split in the BJD came from none other than the state BJP president Manmohan Samal who claimed that a large number of legislators and leaders of the principal Opposition party in Odisha were keen to jump ship.

Samal said not only the BJD but also leaders from the Congress were in contact with the BJP. While stating that the BJP has kept an open mind on the issue, Samal said the BJP Parliamentary Board would take an appropriate decision after assessing the political situation.

Samal claimed that leaders from the panchayat level to the state leadership were joining the BJP because of their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He also said that Opposition leaders were uncertain about their future within their respective parties.

“Many leaders of the opposition political parties are in touch with the BJP and we have been inducting those who are found suitable and believe in the core principle of the party,” Samal said.

However, the BJP state chief said there is no direct parallel between Odisha and states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal, where major political realignments weakened established regional parties.

“Political situations differ from state to state and the examples from states such as Maharashtra and West Bengal cannot be directly compared with Odisha,” he said.

His remarks came a day after BJP MP Pradeep Purohit made a similar assertion that a majority of BJD MLAs are in touch with the BJP’s central leadership. According to Purohit, many legislators believe the BJD has little prospect of political revival in the state following its defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections.