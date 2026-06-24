Odisha CM Majhi pays tribute to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Diwas (Martyrdom Day), and urged the youth to draw inspiration from his ‘Nation First’ philosophy to contribute towards building a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

Addressing a state-level function organised at Jayadev Bhawan, the chief minister said Mookerjee’s ideals of national unity, integrity and cultural nationalism remain relevant in contemporary India. He called upon young people to work towards strengthening the nation and preserving its unity.

On Mookerjee’s contributions to education, Majhi said he became the youngest vice-chancellor of the University of Calcutta at the age of 33 and introduced significant reforms in the education sector. “For the unity and integrity of the country, his historic slogan in the Jammu and Kashmir movement - “Ek desh mein do vidhan, do pradhan, do nishan nahi chalenge” - bound the entire nation together in a thread of unity,” Majhi said.

He further said, due to Congress’ appeasement politics and flawed policies, the black law like Article 370 imposed on Kashmir caused lakhs of innocent people to lose their lives and live a refugee-like existence for decades. Abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled Mookerjee’s vision of an integrated India.

“The dream of one Constitution and one national flag from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari has been realised,” Majhi said, adding that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founded by Mookerjee in 1951 had evolved into BJP, which he described as the world’s largest political party.